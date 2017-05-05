Two arrested for sending threatening letters, hell notes to PM Lee and other govt leaders

Singapore police have arrested two suspects for allegedly sending threatening letters and hell notes to government leaders, including Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong. — Picture courtesy of Singapore Police Force via TODAYSINGAPORE, May 5 — The police have arrested two suspects for allegedly sending threatening letters and hell notes to Government leaders, including Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Deputy Prime Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam.

A copy of the letter, which expressed anger over the decision to close the Sungei Road flea market on July 11, was also sent to a TODAY reporter last month.

The two suspects, aged 15 and 53, were arrested yesterday. Several handwritten letters, mobile phones, laptop, envelopes and hell notes were seized following their arrest, the police said in a statement on Friday.

Investigations are ongoing.

The Sungei Road flea market will be shut to make way for development and will not be relocated.

The author of the threatening letter, who signed off as “Koh Eng Khoon (Friend)”, wrote: “Don’t forget the 200 people and supporters. We only ask for this place. That’s not much.”

The president of the Sungei Road market association is also named Mr Koh Eng Khoon. It is unclear if he had sent the letter or had his identity misused. Mr Koh could not be reached for comments.

Police have classified the case as Criminal Intimidation by an anonymous communication under Section 507 of the Penal Code, Chapter 224. If convicted, the suspects could be jailed, or fined, or both. — TODAY