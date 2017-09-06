Kuala Lumpur 27°C, Mostly Cloudy

Two arrested after French counter-terrorism raid near Paris

Wednesday September 6, 2017
09:56 PM GMT+8

France's counter-terrorism prosecutor will be in charge of the investigation. — Reuters picFrance's counter-terrorism prosecutor will be in charge of the investigation. — Reuters picPARIS, Sept 6 — Two people were arrested today after police found components that can be used to make explosives in a flat south of Paris, a police source said on Wednesday.

Gas bottles and other components that can be used to make explosives were found in the empty flat in the Paris suburb of Villejuif, the source said. The source had initially said that TATP explosives were found in the flat.

France’s counter-terrorism prosecutor will be in charge of the investigation, a judicial source said.

There was no one in the flat in the Paris suburb of Villejuif, and there were no arrests, the source said. — Reuters

