Two arrested after French counter-terrorism raid near Paris

France's counter-terrorism prosecutor will be in charge of the investigation. — Reuters picPARIS, Sept 6 — Two people were arrested today after police found components that can be used to make explosives in a flat south of Paris, a police source said on Wednesday.

Gas bottles and other components that can be used to make explosives were found in the empty flat in the Paris suburb of Villejuif, the source said. The source had initially said that TATP explosives were found in the flat.

There was no one in the flat in the Paris suburb of Villejuif, and there were no arrests, the source said.