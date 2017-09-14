Turkish flight searched in Germany after phone threat

File picture shows Moroccan security watching as a Turkish Airlines plane takes off from Casablanca airport after it was forced to land in Morocco due to a bomb threat at the airport of Casablanca, Morocco, March 30, 2015. — Reuters picBERLIN, Sept 14 — German authorities today stopped a Turkish Airlines jet from taking off and searched it with sniffer dogs after Cologne airport received a threatening phone call, police said.

The 111 passengers were taken back off the Istanbul-bound flight, which had already been taxiing on the runway of Cologne-Bonn airport, and were taken back to a terminal in buses.

The threatening phone call around 0815 GMT (1615 in Malaysia) referred to the flight and was considered sufficiently credible by federal police to justify the security operation. — AFP