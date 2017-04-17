Last updated -- GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 30°C, Mostly Cloudy

World

Turkey’s main opposition calls for annulment of referendum

Monday April 17, 2017
06:29 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: How these Ukrainians risk lives to bring light to the frontlineThe Edit: How these Ukrainians risk lives to bring light to the frontline

The Edit: Is ‘The Last Jedi’ teaser a carbon copy of ‘The Force Awakens’?The Edit: Is ‘The Last Jedi’ teaser a carbon copy of ‘The Force Awakens’?

The Edit: Are Chris Pine and Sofia Boutella dating?The Edit: Are Chris Pine and Sofia Boutella dating?

What you can buy with RM50 and S$50 at a supermarketWhat you can buy with RM50 and S$50 at a supermarket

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Acceptance of the referendum could greatly expand Erdogan’s power. — Reuters picAcceptance of the referendum could greatly expand Erdogan’s power. — Reuters picANKARA, April 17 — The deputy head of Turkey’s main secularist opposition called today for the annulment of a referendum on boosting the powers of the president and said it would take its challenge to the European Court of Human Rights if necessary.

Bulent Tezcan, deputy chairman of the People’s Republican Party (CHP), said the party had received complaints from many regions that people had been unable to vote in privacy and said that some ballots were counted in secret.

He also said the High Electoral Board’s (YSK) decision to accept unstamped ballots was clearly against the law.

“At the moment it is impossible to determine how many such votes there are and how many were stamped later. This is why the only decision that will end debate about the legitimacy (of the vote) and ease the people’s legal concerns is the annulment of this election by the YSK,” Tezcan told a news conference.

He said the CHP would submit complaints to municipal election authorities and the YSK and, depending on the result of those appeals, would go to Turkey’s constitutional court, the European Human Court of Rights and any other relevant authority. — Reuters

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline