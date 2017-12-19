Turkey says regrets to see veto of UN resolution on Jerusalem (VIDEO)

Members of the United Nations Security Council vote on an Egyptian-drafted resolution at UN Headquarters in New York City, December 18, 2017. — Reuters pic NEW YORK, Dec 19 — Turkey regrets the vetoing by the United States yesterday of a UN Security Council resolution that called for the US declaration of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital to be withdrawn, the Turkish foreign ministry said.

The United States was further isolated over President Donald Trump’s decision when it blocked a United Nations Security Council call for the declaration to be withdrawn despite the other 14 members voting in favour of it.

“The United States being left alone in the vote is a concrete sign of the illegality of its decision on Jerusalem,” the Turkish foreign ministry said in a statement.

It said the US decision to veto the resolution showed once again that Washington had “lost objectivity” and that it was unacceptable for the Security Council to be left “ineffective” with such a move.

Later yesterday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and British Prime Minister Theresa May discussed the blocking of the resolution in a phone call, and agreed that new tensions that could endanger the peace process in the region should be avoided, sources in Erdogan’s office said.

Erdogan has taken a leading position in opposing the US move to recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, hosting representatives from more than 50 Muslim countries, including US allies, in Istanbul last week for a summit in response.

A communique issued after the summit said the participants considered the move to be a declaration that Washington was withdrawing from its role “as sponsor of peace” in the Middle East.

Trump’s decision broke with decades of US policy and international consensus that Jerusalem’s status must be left to Israeli-Palestinian talks, leading to harsh criticisms from Muslim countries and Israel’s closest European allies, who have also rejected the move.

Jerusalem, revered by Jews, Christians and Muslims alike, is home to Islam’s third-holiest site and has been at the heart of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict for decades. Israel captured Arab East Jerusalem in 1967 and later annexed it in an action not recognised internationally.

Following the US block on the UN resolution, a spokesman for Erdogan said that the annulment of Trump’s decision would be sought in the UN General Assembly.

“All countries except for the Trump administration acted in unison in this vote. Now the UN General Assembly period will start,” Ibrahim Kalin said on Twitter. — Reuters