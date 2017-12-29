Turkey, Russia sign deal on supply of S-400 missiles

Earlier today, Turkish newspapers cited President Tayyip Erdogan as saying Turkey would borrow in roubles in a loan deal under the accord. — Reuters picANKARA, Dec 29 ― Turkey and Russia have signed an accord regarding the supply of Russian S-400 surface-to-air missiles to Turkey, CNN Turk and other media reported today, finalising a deal the two countries have been working on for more than a year.

The S-400 deal, reportedly worth about US$2.5 billion (RM10.14 billion), has caused concern in the West because Turkey is a member of Nato and the system cannot be integrated into Nato's military architecture.

No details of the accord were available and officials were not immediately available to comment. But Sergei Chemezov, head of the Russian state conglomerate Rostec, told the Kommersant daily on Wednesday Russia would supply Turkey with four batteries of S-400s for US$2.5 billion under the deal.

He had said Moscow was expected to begin the first deliveries in March 2020 and that Turkey was the first Nato member state to acquire the advanced S-400 missile system.

Turkey would pay 45 per cent of the cost up front, with Russia providing loans to cover the remaining 55 per cent, Chemezov had told Kommersant. ― Reuters