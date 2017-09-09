Kuala Lumpur 25°C, Mostly Cloudy

World

Turkey kills 99 Kurdish militants in latest operations, says military

Saturday September 9, 2017
09:39 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Films from UK, Mexico lead race for Venice Golden LionThe Edit: Films from UK, Mexico lead race for Venice Golden Lion

Manchester City crushes Liverpool with 5-0 winManchester City crushes Liverpool with 5-0 win

The Edit: A look at the iPhone before Apple’s new product launchThe Edit: A look at the iPhone before Apple’s new product launch

Hurricane Katia weakens to tropical storm after landfall in MexicoHurricane Katia weakens to tropical storm after landfall in Mexico

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Turkish security forces have killed 99 Kurdish militants in operations in southeast Turkey over the last two weeks. — Reuters picTurkish security forces have killed 99 Kurdish militants in operations in southeast Turkey over the last two weeks. — Reuters picANKARA, Sept 9 — Turkish security forces have killed 99 Kurdish militants, including a high-ranking one, in operations in southeast Turkey over the last two weeks, the armed forces said today.

Security forces targeted outposts and caves used by the militants for shelter and storage in the southeastern provinces of Sirnak and Hakkari, near the Iraqi border, the military said in a statement.

“Ninety-nine terrorists have been neutralised. One is in the so-called leading ranks,” it said.

The outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), considered a terrorist organisation by the United States, Turkey and the European Union, has waged a more than three-decade insurgency against the state.

The PKK, which seeks autonomy for the largely Kurdish southeast, has bases in the mountains on both sides of the Turkey-Iraq border and is frequently targeted by Turkish security forces.

The operations, which were carried out between August 24 and September 7, led to the seizure of 420kg of ammonium nitrate, used to make explosives, as well as bombs, guns and rifles, the military said. — Reuters

Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline