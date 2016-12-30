Turkey detains 30 Islamic State suspects in Adana

Turkish has frequently carried out raids on suspected jihadist safe-houses in Istanbul and other cities. — Reuters picISTANBUL, Dec 30 — Turkish police detained 30 people suspected of links to Islamic State in the southern province of Adana, the Dogan news agency reported today, as clashes between Turkish soldiers and the jihadist group intensified in northern Syria.

In an operation backed by helicopters, counter-terror squad police carried out simultaneous raids on 40 addresses in the area, using battering rams to break open doors, the agency said.

It said the suspects were taken to Adana police headquarters after routine health checks.

Turkey launched a military incursion into Syria on August 24 in support of Syrian rebels to try to drive Islamic State away from the border area, and has frequently carried out raids on suspected jihadist safe-houses in Istanbul and other cities. — Reuters