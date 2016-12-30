Last updated Saturday, December 31, 2016 11:50 pm GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Mostly Cloudy

World

Turkey detains 30 Islamic State suspects in Adana

Friday December 30, 2016
02:31 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Sydney kicks off new year celebrations with fireworks displaySydney kicks off new year celebrations with fireworks display

RON95, diesel up 20 sen, RON97 up 15 sen tomorrowRON95, diesel up 20 sen, RON97 up 15 sen tomorrow

Floods prevent 33 Terengganu schools from reopening tomorrowFloods prevent 33 Terengganu schools from reopening tomorrow

Knighthood for Andy Murray, Mo Farah in New Year HonoursKnighthood for Andy Murray, Mo Farah in New Year Honours

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Turkish has frequently carried out raids on suspected jihadist safe-houses in Istanbul and other cities. — Reuters picTurkish has frequently carried out raids on suspected jihadist safe-houses in Istanbul and other cities. — Reuters picISTANBUL, Dec 30 — Turkish police detained 30 people suspected of links to Islamic State in the southern province of Adana, the Dogan news agency reported today, as clashes between Turkish soldiers and the jihadist group intensified in northern Syria.

In an operation backed by helicopters, counter-terror squad police carried out simultaneous raids on 40 addresses in the area, using battering rams to break open doors, the agency said.

It said the suspects were taken to Adana police headquarters after routine health checks.

Turkey launched a military incursion into Syria on August 24 in support of Syrian rebels to try to drive Islamic State away from the border area, and has frequently carried out raids on suspected jihadist safe-houses in Istanbul and other cities. — Reuters

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline