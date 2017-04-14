Last updated -- GMT+8

Turkey could suspend EU migrant deal if no progress on visas, minister says

Friday April 14, 2017
Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said the country could re-evaluate or suspend all agreements under the migrant deal with EU over the lack of positive response to visa-free travel for Turkish citizens. — Reuters picTurkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said the country could re-evaluate or suspend all agreements under the migrant deal with EU over the lack of positive response to visa-free travel for Turkish citizens. — Reuters picANKARA, April 14 — Turkey could re-evaluate or suspend all agreements under the migrant deal with the European Union if the bloc does not give a positive response on visa-free travel for Turks, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said today.

In an interview with broadcaster A Haber, Cavusoglu said the migrant deal and visa liberalisation were a package, and added it was Turkey’s right to re-evaluate or suspend these if one element was not fulfilled.

Cavusoglu also said Turkey currently had no issues with Russia and would strengthen cooperation on a ceasefire and political solution in Syria, after a chemical attack blamed on Syrian government forces killed scores in rebel-held Idlib province, prompting the United States to launch a missile strike on a Syrian air base. — Reuters

