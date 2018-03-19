Trump’s pick to lead UN agency says has trust of Muslim states

Trump's nominee to lead the IOM has been accused of being prejudiced against Muslims. — Reuters pic GENEVA, March 19 — Donald Trump’s nominee to lead the UN migration agency said tody that he has convinced member states that he holds no anti-Muslim views, after a series of reports accused him of prejudice against Islam.

Ken Isaacs, who has a long record of humanitarian work with the Christian charity Samaritan’s Purse and within George W. Bush’s presidential administration, has been nominated by the US State Department to head the International Organisation for Migration (IOM).

Isaacs is in Geneva trying to rally support for his candidacy ahead of a June vote in which IOM’s 169-member states will choose their next director-general, a post traditionally held by an American.

But his candidacy has been complicated by reports detailing incidents where Isaacs apparently tweeted or re-tweeted material offensive to Muslims.

Speaking to journalists on Monday, Isaacs said he has met with envoys from dozens of IOM member-states, including majority Muslim nations, and convinced them he was not a bigot.

“Yes, they feel satisfied,” he said, adding that “after talking to me for a minute or two and hearing who I am, what I talk about, what my heart is,” questions about prejudice vanish, he said.

“I have never shown discrimination against anybody for anything, period,” he said. “If (people) need help, I have always helped them.”

Questions about Isaacs’ views on Islam emerged shortly after his February 1 nomination in a Washington Post article that reported tweets between 2015 and 2017 in which Isaacs claimed the Koran “instructs” Muslims to commit acts of violence.

‘Retweets are not endorsements’

He also reportedly suggested Syrian Christian refugees should be given priority over Muslim ones and challenged claims that Islam was a peaceful religion, leading the paper to call his candidacy an “embarrassment” in an editorial.

Isaacs’ Twitter account has since been made private.

Last week, CNN reported on a set of retweets, including one in December where Isaacs circulated a post from Robert Spencer, the director of Jihad Watch, that claimed “peaceful Muslims” and “Jihadis” were indistinguishable.

CNN reported four other instances where Isaacs retweeted anti-Islam sentiments.

“First, I would point out the bio at the top that says retweets are not endorsements,” Isaacs said in response to a question about the CNN report. “I have retweeted many things to stimulate conversation.”

He added that accusing him of discriminating against Muslims stands in defiance of his four-decade career, highlighting his charitable work in Darfur, Jordan, Iraq, Bangladesh and elsewhere helping Muslims in need.

Isaacs currently faces two rival nominees from Costa Rica and Portugal in the race to become director-general of the IOM, but insisted he was “probably the best qualified” candidate and the only one “with any muddy boot experience” on the ground. — AFP