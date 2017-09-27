Trump’s pick loses Senate race to firebrand conservative

Republican candidate for the US Senate in Alabama, Roy Moore, greets guests after arriving at an election-night rally on September 26, 2017 in Montgomery, Alabama. — AFP picWASHINGTON, Sept 27 — US President Donald Trump’s pick to be the next senator from Alabama crashed to defeat last night against a populist former judge in a runoff election likely to send shock waves through establishment Washington.

With just over half of precincts reporting, Fox News, CNN and other news outlets called the race for former Alabama state chief justice Roy Moore, who was leading incumbent Luther Strange by 56.7 per cent to 43.3 per cent.

Strange was appointed to the US Senate earlier this year to fill the seat vacated by Jeff Sessions, whom Trump picked to be his attorney-general. — AFP