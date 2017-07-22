Trump warns of ‘serious consequences’ unless Iran releases detained Americans

US President Donald Trump reacts as he leaves after a meeting with survivors from the USS Arizona in the White House, Washington July 21, 2017. — Reuters picWASHINGTON, July 22 — US President Donald Trump warned that Iran would face “new and serious consequences” unless all unjustly detained American citizens are released and returned, the White House said in a statement yesterday.

Trump urged Iran to return Robert Levinson, an American former law enforcement officer who disappeared more than 10 years ago in Iran, and demanded that Teheran release businessman Siamak Namazi and his father, Baquer.

The statement capped a week of rhetoric against Teheran. On Tuesday, Washington slapped new economic sanctions against Iran over its ballistic missile programme and said Teheran's “malign activities” in the Middle East undercut any “positive contributions” coming from the 2015 nuclear accord.

Those measures signalled that the Trump administration was seeking to put more pressure on Iran while keeping in place an agreement between Teheran and six world powers to curb its nuclear program in return for lifting international oil and financial sanctions.

Yesterday's statement said Trump and his administration were “redoubling efforts” to bring back all Americans unjustly detained abroad.

An Iranian court sentenced 46-year-old Siamak Namazi and his 80-year-old father Baquer Namazi to 10 years in prison each on charges of spying and cooperating with the United States.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps detained Siamak in October 2015 while he was visiting family in Tehran, relatives said.

The IRGC arrested the father, a former Iranian provincial governor and former Unicef official in February last year, family members said.

Levinson, a former FBI agent and DEA agent, disappeared in Iran in 2007 and the US. government has a US$5 million (RM21.4 million) reward for information leading to Levinson's safe return.

An Iranian court sentenced Xiyue Wang, a Chinese-born US citizen graduate student from Princeton University, to 10 years in jail on spying charges, Iran's judiciary spokesman said on Sunday.

“Iran is responsible for the care and wellbeing of every United States citizen in its custody,” the White House statement said. — Reuters