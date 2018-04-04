Trump vows immigration action today in tweet

Trump is known for making announcements via Twitter. — Reuters picWASHINGTON, April 4 — US President Donald Trump said his administration would “be taking strong action” on immigration today but gave no further details.

Trump’s statement, made in an early morning post on Twitter, comes a day after he said he would utilize the US military to protect the nation’s southern border with Mexico.

Representatives for the White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment seeking more details about what action Trump planned.

On Tuesday, Trump told reporters at the White House that he wanted to deploy US military forces until the border wall he promised is built. The White House later said that strategy included mobilizing the National Guard.

Senior Trump administration officials have also said legislation aimed at speeding deportations of some illegal immigrants was being drafted but have not said when the proposed bill would be submitted to Congress. — Reuters