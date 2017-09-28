Kuala Lumpur 33°C, Mostly Cloudy

Trump tweets on Filibuster rule, Facebook and tax reform

Thursday September 28, 2017
10:42 AM GMT+8

Donald Trump demonstrates his tweeting skills in his office at Trump Tower in New York September 29, 2015. — Picture by Josh Haner/The New York TimesDonald Trump demonstrates his tweeting skills in his office at Trump Tower in New York September 29, 2015. — Picture by Josh Haner/The New York TimesWASHINGTON, Sept 26 — The following statements were posted to the verified Twitter accounts of US President Donald Trump, @realDonaldTrump and @POTUS.

The opinions expressed are his own. Reuters has not edited the statements or confirmed their accuracy.

@realDonaldTrump :

Spoke to Roy Moore of Alabama last night for the first time. Sounds like a really great guy who ran a fantastic race. He will help to #MAGA! [0656 EDT]

Spoke to Jerry Jones of the Dallas Cowboys yesterday. Jerry is a winner who knows how to get things done. Players will stand for Country! [0709 EDT]

With one Yes vote in hospital & very positive signs from Alaska and two others (McCain is out), we have the HCare Vote, but not for Friday! [0732 EDT]

We will have the votes for Healthcare but not for the reconciliation deadline of Friday, after which we need 60. Get rid of Filibuster Rule![0736 EDT]

Facebook was always anti-Trump.The Networks were always anti-Trump hence,Fake News, @nytimes(apologized) & @WaPo were anti-Trump. Collusion? [0936 EDT]

..But the people were Pro-Trump! Virtually no President has accomplished what we have accomplished in the first 9 months-and economy roaring [0941 EDT]

Just arrived in Indianapolis, Indiana to make an announcement on #TaxReform! Together, we are going to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! [1507 EDT]

This is the right TAX CUT @ the RIGHT TIME. We will ALL succeed & grow TOGETHER – as one team, one people, & one American family. #TaxReform https://t.co/rtLWANJjIQ [1942 EDT]

It is time to take care of OUR people, to rebuild OUR NATION, and to fight for OUR GREAT AMERICAN WORKERS! #TaxReform #USA [2155 EDT]. — Reuters

