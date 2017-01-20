Trump tweets his work is about to begin

US President-elect Donald Trump and his family take part in a Make America Great Again welcome concert in Washington, US January 19, 2017. — Reuters picWASHINGTON, Jan 20 — Hours before his inauguration today, US President-elect Donald Trump tweeted that his job of shaking up America’s political and economic status quo is about to begin.

Trump turned to his favourite mode of communications at one of his favourite tweet times — early morning — as crowds began to gather on the National Mall in the centre of Washington for his swearing-in as the 45th US president.

The political outsider, real estate mogul and former TV reality star wrote: “It all begins today! I will see you at 11:00 AM for the swearing-in. THE MOVEMENT CONTINUES — THE WORK BEGINS!”

An estimated 800,000 people are forecast to turn out at the foot of the Capitol and along the vast Mall to witness the culmination of Trump’s unlikely bid for the White House. — AFP

