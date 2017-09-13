Kuala Lumpur 31°C, Mostly Cloudy

World

Trump to view Irma damage in Florida tomorrow (VIDEO)

Wednesday September 13, 2017
10:26 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

Aung San Suu Kyi cancels the trip to United NationsAung San Suu Kyi cancels the trip to United Nations

Conte: Chelsea players must fight for places in rotated teamConte: Chelsea players must fight for places in rotated team

The Edit: Rebel Wilson wins A$4.6m in damagesThe Edit: Rebel Wilson wins A$4.6m in damages

Malaysia Airlines signs MoU with Boeing to get 16 new jetsMalaysia Airlines signs MoU with Boeing to get 16 new jets

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

US President Donald Trump talks to the media about Hurricane Irma next to first lady Melania Trump on the South Lawn the White House upon their return to Washington from Camp David, September 10, 2017. — Reuters picUS President Donald Trump talks to the media about Hurricane Irma next to first lady Melania Trump on the South Lawn the White House upon their return to Washington from Camp David, September 10, 2017. — Reuters picWASHINGTON, Sept 13 — President Donald Trump will travel to storm-battered Florida tomorrow to survey damage caused by Hurricane Irma, the White House said.

The White House has been keen to show that Trump is on top of coordinating the federal response to hurricanes Irma and Harvey — which earlier this month flooded Houston, Texas.

Trump traveled twice to Texas in the wake of that storm and now looks set to visit Florida.

“The president’s actions during these times demonstrate why he’s a true leader,” said spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders, in announcing a visit to the still-recovering Sunshine State.

“The president and the entire administration continue to monitor the situation in Puerto Rico, the United States, the Virgin Islands, Florida, Texas and all the areas affected by Hurricanes Irma and Harvey.”

First Lady Melania Trump said she would join her husband on the trip, adding on Twitter: “My concern continues for all impacted by the hurricanes.” — AFP

Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline