Trump to host Netanyahu on February 15

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivers a statement with Speaker of the US House of Representatives, John Boehner (not pictured), in Jerusalem April 1, 2015. — Reuters picWASHINGTON, Jan 31 — The White House yesterday said President Donald Trump will host Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on February 15.

Trump has moved quickly to embrace the Israeli prime minister and the pair spoke by telephone on Sunday.

The announcement comes as Trump comes under fire for omitting any reference to Jewish victims of the Holocaust during a written memorial statement. — AFP