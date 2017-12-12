Trump slams ‘fabricated stories’ of his women accusers

US President Donald Trump today lashed out at the women who have accused him of sexual harassment. — Reuters pic WASHINGTON, Dec 12 — US President Donald Trump today lashed out at the women who have accused him of sexual harassment, denouncing their “false accusations and fabricated stories,” after several of them called for Congress to investigate him.

Three women who claim they were sexually harassed by Trump before he ran for president urged lawmakers yesterday to open an inquiry into his behaviour and allegations of misconduct.

Rachel Crooks, who worked as a receptionist in Trump Tower in New York, says the Republican president forcibly kissed her on the mouth after she introduced herself to him in 2005.

Jessica Leeds, who says she was groped and forcibly kissed by Trump on a commercial flight decades ago, said the president has not been held accountable for “what he is and who he is.”

On Twitter, Trump struck back — and seemingly accused Democrats of egging on the women who addressed reporters about the alleged harassment.

“Despite thousands of hours wasted and many millions of dollars spent, the Democrats have been unable to show any collusion with Russia — so now they are moving on to the false accusations and fabricated stories of women who I don’t know and/or have never met. FAKE NEWS!” he tweeted.

Yesterday, a group of 54 Democratic women in Congress called for a probe.

A total of 16 women have come forward with claims of misconduct by Trump, who boasted in a tape that surfaced during the campaign that he could kiss and grope women with impunity, because of his celebrity.

Three US lawmakers announced their resignations from Congress last week over sexual harassment allegations, including Democratic Senator Al Franken of Minnesota. — AFP