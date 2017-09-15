Trump signs resolution condemning white supremacists

This file photo taken on August 11, 2017 shows a man making a slashing motion across his throat toward counter-protesters in Charlottesville, Virginia. — AFP pic WASHINGTON, Sept 15 — Donald Trump yesterday signed into law a Congressional resolution condemning white supremacists and other hate groups, the White House said, after a maneuver by lawmakers left him little choice but to back the text.

Trump signed the resolution “rejecting White nationalists, White supremacists, the Ku Klux Klan, neo-Nazis, and other hate groups,” which was passed by Congress after the president equivocated in his condemnation of racial violence in Charlottesville, Virginia. — AFP