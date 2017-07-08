Kuala Lumpur 29°C, Mostly Cloudy

Trump says US hopes for quick trade deal with UK (VIDEO)

Saturday July 8, 2017
10:58 PM GMT+8

HAMBURG, July 8 — US President Donald Trump today met with British Prime Minister Theresa May and said he hoped the United States can quickly seal a bilateral trade deal with the United Kingdom.

Britain’s Prime Minister Theresa May talks with US President Donald Trump during the G20 leaders summit in Hamburg, Germany July 8, 2017. — Reuters picBritain’s Prime Minister Theresa May talks with US President Donald Trump during the G20 leaders summit in Hamburg, Germany July 8, 2017. — Reuters pic“We’re working on a trade deal which will be a very, very big deal, a very powerful deal, great for both countries,” Trump told reporters as he met with May on the sidelines of the G20.

“I think we’ll have that done very, very quickly,” Trump said.

Britain cannot seal a separate trade deal with the United States until it has left the European Union in 2019. — Reuters

