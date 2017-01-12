Last updated Thursday, January 12, 2017 11:49 pm GMT+8

Trump says intelligence director denounced ‘fictitious’ report

Thursday January 12, 2017
09:04 PM GMT+8

US President-elect Donald Trump has continued to deny Russian interference in his campaign. — Reuters picUS President-elect Donald Trump has continued to deny Russian interference in his campaign. — Reuters picWASHINGTON, Jan 12 — US President-elect Donald Trump said today that US Director of National Intelligence James Clapper called him to denounce the “false and fictitious” report about a dossier that makes salacious claims about him in Russia.

Clapper, in a statement yesterday, said he had spoken with Trump that evening and told the president-elect that he did not believe the media leaks of the report came from the intelligence community.

“James Clapper called me yesterday to denounce the false and fictitious report that was illegally circulated. Made up, phony facts. Too bad!” Trump wrote on Twitter. — Reuters

