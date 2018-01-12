Trump says health check-up had ‘better go well’

US President Donald Trump, flanked by Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Defense Secretary James Mattis, holds a cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington, January 10, 2018. — Reuters picWASHINGTON, Jan 12 — On the eve of his first physical examination as president, Donald Trump joked yesterday that the test had better go well — for the sake of the stock market.

The 71-year-old Trump, who has faced questions about his diet and his mental health, will travel to a military hospital just outside Washington on Friday for a check-up.

“I think it’s going to go very well,” he said, adding that he would be “surprised if it doesn’t.”

“It (had) better go well, otherwise the stock market will not be happy,” he joked.

Trump will go to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Friday to be examined by Ronny Jackson, a military doctor who was also the chief physician to president Barack Obama.

A statement is expected on Friday, followed by a more detailed public briefing about the results on Tuesday.

Past presidential examinations have included vitals such as height, weight, body mass index, resting heart rate, blood pressure and oxygen saturation in the blood.

But they also included more detailed examinations of the heart, lungs, vision, cholesterol and blood glucose that could point to problems.

Amid questions about Trump’s fitness for office, no psychiatric tests are planned, but previous examinations have included neurological examinations, including motor function tests.

They have also listed past medical history, past surgeries and current medications. — AFP