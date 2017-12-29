Trump says he believes Mueller will treat him fairly in Russia probe

Robert Mueller gestures at the US Senate Judiciary Committee at a hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington June 19, 2013. — Reuters picPALM BEACH, Dec 29 — US President Donald Trump said yesterday he believes Special Counsel Robert Mueller, who is investigating possible collusion between Trump campaign officials and Russia in the 2016 US presidential election, will treat him fairly.

“There's been no collusion. But I think he's going to be fair,” Trump told the New York Times in an interview at his golf club in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Some Republicans in the US Congress have in recent weeks accused Mueller's team of anti-Trump bias, and have said that public trust in the investigation has eroded. Mueller has charged four Trump associates in his investigation.

US Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein said earlier this month that he was not aware of any impropriety by Mueller's team.

Trump also told the Times he has “been soft” on China on trade and complained about oil shipments to North Korea despite sanctions over Pyongyang's nuclear programme. “Oil is going into North Korea. That wasn't my deal!” he said.

Earlier yesterday, Trump wrote in a post on Twitter that China has been “caught” allowing oil into North Korea and said such moves would prevent “a friendly solution” to the crisis. — Reuters