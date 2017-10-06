Trump presidency puts ‘spotlight’ on nuclear risk, says Nobel winner Ican

The Ican group said US President Donald Trump’s presidency has put a spotlight on the risks of nuclear weapons. — Reuters picGENEVA, Oct 6 — Donald Trump’s presidency has put a spotlight on the risks of nuclear weapons, the Nobel Peace Prize winning nuclear disarmament group Ican said today.

“The election of President Donald Trump has made a lot of people feel very uncomfortable with the fact that he alone can authorise the use of nuclear weapons,” the head of the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons, Beatrice Fihn, told reporters in Geneva.

She said the US leader appeared to have a track record of “not listening to expertise”, and insisted his supervision of a massive nuclear arsenal “just puts a spotlight” on the dangers of such weapons.

“There are no right hands for nuclear weapons,” she added, questioning the entire notion of nuclear deterrence, asking whether people in nuclear armed states, including North Korea, actually “feel particularly safe.” — AFP