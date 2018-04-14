Trump on Syria strikes: ‘Mission Accomplished!’

Trump is known for Tweeting his reactions, even making semi-announcements. — Reuters picWASHINGTON, April 14 — President Donald Trump today praised the pre-dawn strikes against Syria’s regime carried out jointly by the US, Britain and France, saying they “could not have had a better result.”

Western officials said a barrage of cruise and air-to-land missiles hit what they said were sites linked to chemical weapons development, in retaliation after a suspected toxic gas attack a week ago on the rebel-held town of Douma, in the Damascus suburbs.

“A perfectly executed strike last night. Thank you to France and the United Kingdom for their wisdom and the power of their fine Military,” Trump tweeted.

“Could not have had a better result. Mission Accomplished!”

Branding last week’s alleged chemical attack the “crimes of a monster,” Trump announced the military action against President Bashar al-Assad’s regime in a White House address late Friday, defying fierce warnings from Damascus ally Russia.

US Defence Secretary Jim Mattis called the strikes a “one-time shot” with no additional military action planned for now.

In 2003, then US president George W. Bush announced the end of major combat operations in Iraq aboard a US aircraft carrier returning from the Gulf—with a banner that read “Mission Accomplished” behind him—a declaration that proved premature. — AFP