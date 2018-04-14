Kuala Lumpur 27°C, Mostly Cloudy

World

Trump on Syria strikes: ‘Mission Accomplished!’

Saturday April 14, 2018
08:55 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Malaysia to lead protest against EU’s plan to ban palm oilMalaysia to lead protest against EU’s plan to ban palm oil

Malaysian lawyer completes 250km Sahara runMalaysian lawyer completes 250km Sahara run

Corbyn calls out PM May for support of Syria actionCorbyn calls out PM May for support of Syria action

Hindus celebrate Tamil New Year with prayers for year aheadHindus celebrate Tamil New Year with prayers for year ahead

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Trump is known for Tweeting his reactions, even making semi-announcements. — Reuters picTrump is known for Tweeting his reactions, even making semi-announcements. — Reuters picWASHINGTON, April 14 — President Donald Trump today praised the pre-dawn strikes against Syria’s regime carried out jointly by the US, Britain and France, saying they “could not have had a better result.”

Western officials said a barrage of cruise and air-to-land missiles hit what they said were sites linked to chemical weapons development, in retaliation after a suspected toxic gas attack a week ago on the rebel-held town of Douma, in the Damascus suburbs.

“A perfectly executed strike last night. Thank you to France and the United Kingdom for their wisdom and the power of their fine Military,” Trump tweeted.

“Could not have had a better result. Mission Accomplished!”

Branding last week’s alleged chemical attack the “crimes of a monster,” Trump announced the military action against President Bashar al-Assad’s regime in a White House address late Friday, defying fierce warnings from Damascus ally Russia.

US Defence Secretary Jim Mattis called the strikes a “one-time shot” with no additional military action planned for now.

In 2003, then US president George W. Bush announced the end of major combat operations in Iraq aboard a US aircraft carrier returning from the Gulf—with a banner that read “Mission Accomplished” behind him—a declaration that proved premature. — AFP

Advertisement

Most Viewed

Advertisement

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

Advertisement

MMO Instagram