Trump on Syria attack: ‘Very soon or not so soon at all!’

Trump is known for Tweeting his policy stances. — Reuters picWASHINGTON, April 12 — President Donald Trump was evasive today about when the United States might attack Syria in retaliation for an alleged chemical weapons assault, saying it could be “very soon or not so soon at all!”

A day after warning starkly that “missiles will be coming,” Trump in another early morning tweet storm wrote: “Never said when an attack on Syria would take place. Could be very soon or not so soon at all!”

He added: “In any event, the United States, under my Administration, has done a great job of ridding the region of ISIS. Where is our “Thank you America?”

Trump’s new tweet seemed to backtrack from the bellicose one of Wednesday in which he suggested to Syria and its ally Russia that a US attack over the alleged chemical weapons assault on civilians last weekend was all but imminent. — AFP