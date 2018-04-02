Trump on ‘dangerous’ Mexican border, no ‘Dreamers’ deal (VIDEO)

WASHINGTON, April 2 — President Donald Trump yesterday said on Twitter that there will not be a deal on legalising the status on young adult immigrants known as Dreamers, declaring that the US-Mexico border is becoming more dangerous.

After posting a “Happy Easter” message on the social media platform, Trump followed with: “Border Patrol Agents are not allowed to properly do their job at the Border because of ridiculous liberal (Democrat) laws like Catch & Release. Getting more dangerous. 'Caravans' coming. Republicans must go to Nuclear Option to pass tough laws NOW. NO MORE DACA DEAL!”

He also threatened to kill the North American Free Trade Agreement, which is currently being renegotiated with Mexico and Canada.

US President Donald Trump arrives for the Easter service at Bethesda-by-the-Sea Episcopal Church in Palm Beach, Florida April 1, 2018. — Reuters picDaca (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) is the programme created in 2012 under Democratic former President Barack Obama that Trump sought to rescind last autumn. Designed for individuals brought to the United States as children by parents who were undocumented immigrants, the program shielded the individuals from deportation and gave them work permits.

Trump is spending the Easter holiday in Palm Beach, Florida, at his Mar-a-Lago resort. He told reporters on his way into Easter services that “Mexico has got to help us at the border.” — Reuters