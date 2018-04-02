Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Mostly Cloudy

World

Trump on ‘dangerous’ Mexican border, no ‘Dreamers’ deal (VIDEO)

Monday April 2, 2018
07:52 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Explore empathy with ‘Dandara’The Edit: Explore empathy with ‘Dandara’

Coca-Cola fights US$3.3b tax bill, sues US Internal Revenue ServiceCoca-Cola fights US$3.3b tax bill, sues US Internal Revenue Service

The Edit: Three beauty items for bridesThe Edit: Three beauty items for brides

The Edit: ‘Ready Player One’ more-than-ready atop box officeThe Edit: ‘Ready Player One’ more-than-ready atop box office

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

WASHINGTON, April 2 — President Donald Trump yesterday said on Twitter that there will not be a deal on legalising the status on young adult immigrants known as Dreamers, declaring that the US-Mexico border is becoming more dangerous.

After posting a “Happy Easter” message on the social media platform, Trump followed with: “Border Patrol Agents are not allowed to properly do their job at the Border because of ridiculous liberal (Democrat) laws like Catch & Release. Getting more dangerous. 'Caravans' coming. Republicans must go to Nuclear Option to pass tough laws NOW. NO MORE DACA DEAL!”

He also threatened to kill the North American Free Trade Agreement, which is currently being renegotiated with Mexico and Canada.

US President Donald Trump arrives for the Easter service at Bethesda-by-the-Sea Episcopal Church in Palm Beach, Florida April 1, 2018. — Reuters picUS President Donald Trump arrives for the Easter service at Bethesda-by-the-Sea Episcopal Church in Palm Beach, Florida April 1, 2018. — Reuters picDaca (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) is the programme created in 2012 under Democratic former President Barack Obama that Trump sought to rescind last autumn. Designed for individuals brought to the United States as children by parents who were undocumented immigrants, the program shielded the individuals from deportation and gave them work permits.

Trump is spending the Easter holiday in Palm Beach, Florida, at his Mar-a-Lago resort. He told reporters on his way into Easter services that “Mexico has got to help us at the border.” — Reuters

Most Viewed

Advertisement

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

Advertisement

MMO Instagram