Kuala Lumpur 29°C, Mostly Cloudy

World

Trump now targets his own health secretary Tom Price

Thursday September 28, 2017
08:06 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Apple’s iPhone X reportedly delayedThe Edit: Apple’s iPhone X reportedly delayed

The Edit: Ransomware attacks ‘global epidemic’The Edit: Ransomware attacks ‘global epidemic’

The Edit: Zika, dengue test for just US$1The Edit: Zika, dengue test for just US$1

The Edit: Tadao Ando retrospective in TokyoThe Edit: Tadao Ando retrospective in Tokyo

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

US Secretary of Health and Human Services Tom Price, Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney and White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer speak to reporters at the White House in Washington March 13, 2017. — Reuters picUS Secretary of Health and Human Services Tom Price, Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney and White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer speak to reporters at the White House in Washington March 13, 2017. — Reuters picWASHINGTON, Sept 28 — US President Donald Trump yesterday expressed his displeasure with his own health secretary Tom Price, who is accused of repeatedly using a tax-payer funded private jet for private purposes. 

Trump said he was “not happy” with the former doctor and when asked whether Price will be fired, Trump said “we’ll see”.

“I was looking into it and I will look into it, and I will tell you personally I’m not happy about it,” Trump said. 

“I am not happy about it. I’m going to look at it. I am not happy about it and I let him know it.”

The unusual public rebuke comes as Price and other cabinet members are being investigated by the Republican-controlled Congress for their use of “government-owned aircraft or private non-commercial aircraft” for “official and personal travel”.

According to Politico, Price used taxpayer funds to rent a plane to go to an island retreat and to places he owns property.

Price has also been involved in Trump’s failed efforts to overturn Obama-era healthcare reforms. — AFP

Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline