Trump: North Korea could very soon threaten US soil

US President Donald Trump delivers his State of the Union address to a joint session of the US Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, January 30, 2018. — Reuters pic WASHINGTON, Jan 31 — US President Donald Trump warned today that the North Korean regime is very close to developing a long-range, nuclear-armed missile that could threaten American cities.

“North Korea’s reckless pursuit of nuclear missiles could very soon threaten our homeland. We are waging a campaign of maximum pressure to prevent that from ever happening,” Trump said. — AFP