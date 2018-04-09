Trump, Macron vow ‘strong, joint response’ to Syria (VIDEO)

DAMASCUS, April 9 — US President Donald Trump and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron vowed yesterday a “strong, joint response” to a suspected chemical attack that left dozens dead in Syria’s rebel-held town of Douma, the White House said.

“Both leaders strongly condemned the horrific chemical weapons attacks in Syria and agreed that the Assad regime must be held accountable for its continued human rights abuses,” a statement read after Trump and Macron spoke by telephone.

“They agreed to exchange information on the nature of the attacks and coordinate a strong, joint response.” — AFP

French President Emmanuel Macron and US President Donald Trump walk in the courtyard as they leave after a welcoming ceremony at the Invalides in Paris July 13, 2017. — Reuters pic