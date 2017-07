Trump invites Republican senators to healthcare lunch

US Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) speaks with reporters about healthcare legislation outside the Senate floor at the US Capitol in Washington, July 18, 2017. — Reuters picWASHINGTON, July 19 — US President Donald Trump has invited all Republican senators to discuss healthcare over lunch at the White House today, the day after the party’s push to overhaul Obamacare collapsed in the US Senate, a White House official said yesterday.

“There is movement on healthcare,” the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity, and without providing further detail on developments. — Reuters