Trump invites leaders of Thailand, Singapore to the White House

The White House is pictured at sunset in Washington, November 19, 2013. — Reuters picWASHINGTON, May 1 — US President Donald Trump spoke to the leaders of Thailand and Singapore yesterday in separate phone calls about the security situation in the Asia-Pacific region at a time of rising tensions with North Korea and invited both to visit Washington, the White House said.

Thailand Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, a former general, heads a military-dominated government that took power in a 2014 coup.

His government had strained relations with Trump’s predecessor, Barack Obama. — Reuters