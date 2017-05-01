Trump invites leaders of Thailand, Singapore to the White House

WASHINGTON, May 1 — US President Donald Trump spoke to the leaders of Thailand and Singapore yesterday in separate phone calls about the security situation in the Asia-Pacific region at a time of rising tensions with North Korea and invited both to visit Washington, the White House said.
Thailand Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, a former general, heads a military-dominated government that took power in a 2014 coup.
His government had strained relations with Trump’s predecessor, Barack Obama. — Reuters