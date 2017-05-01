Last updated -- GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 28°C, Mostly Cloudy

World

Trump invites leaders of Thailand, Singapore to the White House

Monday May 1, 2017
07:02 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Get started with barreThe Edit: Get started with barre

The Edit: Mille Miglia celebrates 90 yearsThe Edit: Mille Miglia celebrates 90 years

The Edit: Paris wants its visitors backThe Edit: Paris wants its visitors back

The Edit: Take on the Chilli Crab Challenge in SingaporeThe Edit: Take on the Chilli Crab Challenge in Singapore

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

The White House is pictured at sunset in Washington, November 19, 2013. — Reuters picThe White House is pictured at sunset in Washington, November 19, 2013. — Reuters picWASHINGTON, May 1 — US President Donald Trump spoke to the leaders of Thailand and Singapore yesterday in separate phone calls about the security situation in the Asia-Pacific region at a time of rising tensions with North Korea and invited both to visit Washington, the White House said.

Thailand Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, a former general, heads a military-dominated government that took power in a 2014 coup.

His government had strained relations with Trump’s predecessor, Barack Obama. — Reuters

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline