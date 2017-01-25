Last updated Wednesday, January 25, 2017 9:54 am GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 23°C, Mostly Cloudy

World

Trump invites India’s Modi to US ‘this year’

Wednesday January 25, 2017
06:59 AM GMT+8

India's opposition candidate for prime minister, Narendra Modi. — AFP picIndia's opposition candidate for prime minister, Narendra Modi. — AFP picWASHINGTON, Jan 25 — President Donald Trump will host Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the United States later this year, the White House said after the pair spoke by phone yesterday.

During the call, Trump emphasized that the United States “considers India a true friend and partner in addressing challenges around the world,” according to a readout of the call.

“The two discussed opportunities to strengthen the partnership between the United States and India in broad areas such as the economy and defense.

“President Trump looked forward to hosting Prime Minister Modi in the United States later this year.” — AFP

