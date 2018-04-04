Trump intensifies assault on the press, Amazon and CNN

A reporter takes a takes a selfie photograph prior a joint news conference between US President Donald Trump and Baltic leaders at the White House in Washington, April 3, 2018. — Reuters picWASHINGTON, April 4 — US President Donald Trump escalated his attacks on the press yesterday, with individual journalists and media owners entering the firing line.

After a year-long assault on so-called “fake news,” Trump sharpened his attacks to target non-partisan individuals and firms in an apparent bid to hurt their business interests.

After days of lashing out at Amazon — whose founder Jeff Bezos also owns the Washington Post — sent the company’s share price tumbling, Trump redoubled his efforts as the market opened yesterday.

“I am right about Amazon costing the United States Post Office massive amounts of money for being their Delivery Boy,” Trump claimed a half hour after the opening bell in New York.

“Amazon should pay these costs (plus) and not have them bourne (sic) by the American Taxpayer. Many billions of dollars. P.O. leaders don’t have a clue (or do they?)!”

Amazon has lost several billion dollars’ worth of market value as a result of Trump’s attacks and the tech-heavy NASDAQ index sank 2.7 per cent Monday.

Trump also trained his sights on CNN president Jeff Zucker.

“Little Jeff Zuker (sic), whose job is in jeopardy, is not having much fun lately. They should clean up and strengthen CNN and get back to honest reporting!” Trump said.

“Check out the fact that you can’t get a job at ratings challenged @CNN unless you state that you are totally anti-Trump?” he tweeted.

Several journalists who work for CNN said categorically that claim was false. In a statement, the firm also described the accusations as “once again, false”.

“The personal political beliefs of CNN’s employees are of no interest to us. Their pursuit of the truth is our only concern. Also, Jeff’s last name is spelled Z-U-C-K-E-R. Those are the facts.”

Sources working on a proposed mega-merger involving CNN parent company Time Warner and telecoms giant AT&T have repeatedly expressed concern that Trump is trying to put his finger on the scale because of CNN’s impartial coverage.

Trump has publicly attacked the US$85 billion (RM329.31 billion) merger and his administration has sued to stop it. A ruling is expected sometime this month.

Means and motive

Throughout his business and political career Trump has taken a pugilistic approach to criticism, and has often created a foil as a means to boost ratings of “The Apprentice” or other shows.

A recent Knight-Gallup Poll showed 43 per cent of Americans have a negative view of the news media, but more importantly for Trump, that figure is 68 per cent for Republicans.

Since taking up the presidency, Trump has strongly favored news outlets that provide glowing coverage such as Fox News, the Daily Caller, Newsmax and Sinclair, a group of almost 200 local TV stations.

Sinclair sparked controversy by recently forcing reporters to read a script about “fake stories” in the mainstream media.

Trump yesterday defended the company.

“The Fake News Networks, those that knowingly have a sick and biased AGENDA, are worried about the competition and quality of Sinclair Broadcast,” he claimed.

As Trump has worked hard to create a parallel news ecosystem for supporters, he has largely avoided answering substantive questions from mainstream journalists.

His first and only solo press conference was in February 2017.

In their first years in office president Barack Obama held seven solo press conferences, George W. Bush held four and Bill Clinton held 11, according to the American Presidency Project.

As November elections approach that could see Democrats take control of Congress — and dramatically increase the chances of Trump’s impeachment — the president’s team has gone further on the offensive.

He has attacked Robert Mueller’s investigation into campaign collusion with Russia, attacked the FBI and tried to steer the Justice Department toward investigating opponents.

On Monday his 2020 re-election campaign manager Brad Parscale called for the White House to withdraw credentials for CNN correspondent Jim Acosta, after he asked the president a question at an Easter event.

Parscale claimed the question in that context was “disrespectful”. — AFP