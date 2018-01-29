Kuala Lumpur 24°C, Mostly Cloudy

Trump: I’m a stable genius, eat good quality food

Monday January 29, 2018
07:11 AM GMT+8

US President Donald Trump addresses the annual March for Life rally, taking place on the nearby National Mall, from the White House Rose Garden in Washington January 19, 2018. — Reuters picUS President Donald Trump addresses the annual March for Life rally, taking place on the nearby National Mall, from the White House Rose Garden in Washington January 19, 2018. — Reuters picLONDON, Jan 29 — US President Donald Trump said he was a stable genius and that he eats good quality food.

When asked by Britain’s ITV about his health and some perceptions that he was insane and physically unfit, Trump said: “I am a stable genius.”

When asked about eating burgers and drinking Coke, Trump said: “I eat fine food, really from some of the finest chefs in the world, I eat healthy food, I also have some of that food on occasion... I think I eat actually quite well.”

He said he would consider staying in the Paris climate accord but that it would have to be a good deal for the United States. — Reuters

