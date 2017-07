Trump hails son Jr for ‘transparency’ over Russia meeting (VIDEO)

WASHINGTON, July 12 — Donald Trump yesterday defended his eldest son Donald Trump Jr, who is under fire for his meeting with a Russian lawyer during last year’s US presidential campaign, and hailed his “transparency” for releasing emails about the talks.

“My son is a high-quality person and I applaud his transparency,” Trump said in a statement to reporters read by White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders. — AFP

Donald Trump kisses his son Donald, Jr. at a campaign event at Regents University in Virginia Beach, Virginia February 24, 2016. — Reuters pic