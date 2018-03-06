Trump hails ‘possible progress’ with N. Korea

US President Donald Trump hailed ‘possible progress’ on the North Korea nuclear impasse today. — Reuters picWASHINGTON, March 6 — US President Donald Trump hailed “possible progress” on the North Korea nuclear impasse today after Seoul announced Pyongyang was willing to discuss giving up its nuclear weapons for American security guarantees.

“Possible progress being made in talks with North Korea,” Trump tweeted in his first response to the overture. “For the first time in many years, a serious effort is being made by all parties concerned.”

“The World is watching and waiting! May be false hope, but the US is ready to go hard in either direction!”

South Korea’s national security advisor Chung Eui-yong announced the potential breakthrough in Seoul after returning from a meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, in which the two sides agreed to hold a summit next month in the Demilitarised Zone.

Chung said the North is open to “frank” talks with the United States on denuclearisation and would suspend missile and nuclear tests while dialogue was under way.

It is willing to abandon the programmes if its national security — and that of its leadership — is guaranteed, Chung said. — AFP