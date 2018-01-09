Trump gets sporting boos and cheers in US south

US President Donald Trump waves to fans during the first half between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Alabama Crimson Tide in the CFP National Championship presented by AT&T at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 8, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. — AFP pic ATLANTA, Jan 9 — US President Donald Trump received a mixed reception from football fans in America’s conservative south today, a partial rebuke on his political home turf.

Tens of thousands of fans at a college championship game in Atlanta between the University of Georgia and the University of Alabama booed and cheered has he took to the field for the national anthem.

Some fans had been stuck outside for an hour during an unusually frigid and wet evening as the area around the stadium locked down for the arrival of the president’s motorcade.

Trump, who has made respectful observation of the national anthem at sporting events a fiercely divisive political issue, stood at midfield and sang some of the Star-Spangled Banner, while remaining silent at other times.

The mixed reception will be a worry for the White House, coming deep in Trump country in a contest watched by fans from two nominally Republican states. — AFP