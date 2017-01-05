Trump ‘drives the train’ on Twitter, says incoming Press Secretary (VIDEO)

WASHINGTON, Jan 5 — The incoming press secretary for President-elect Donald Trump says he does not know what or when his boss will tweet and that he does not get Trump’s tweets ahead of time.

“Once in a while he’ll say ‘I’m going to tweet something’ or ‘hey, what do you think about this?’ but he drives the train on this,” Sean Spicer said during a panel discussion at the University of Chicago yesterday.

Sitting in between two former Obama administration officials, Robert Gibbs, who served as Obama’s first press secretary, and David Axelrod, who served as senior adviser to the president, Spicer defended Trump’s Twitter behavior, saying his boss drives the news.

“You saw the House vote the other day. He sends a single tweet out, saying the idea that the House was not focused on tax reform and healthcare and instead focused on the office of government ethics and immediately, it’s withdrawn,” he said, referring to House Republican efforts to backtrack on its plans to defang an ethics watchdog. — Reuters

US President-elect Donald Trump talks to members of the media at Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, December 21, 2016. — Reuters pic