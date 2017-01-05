Last updated Saturday, January 07, 2017 12:04 am GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 29°C, Mostly Cloudy

World

Trump ‘drives the train’ on Twitter, says incoming Press Secretary (VIDEO)

Thursday January 5, 2017
08:11 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Zidane: ‘Intelligent’ Ronaldo accepts need to rest moreZidane: ‘Intelligent’ Ronaldo accepts need to rest more

Visiting Turkish academic languishing in Sungai Buloh PrisonVisiting Turkish academic languishing in Sungai Buloh Prison

Le Pen calls for Frexit if EU denies France key powersLe Pen calls for Frexit if EU denies France key powers

The Edit: BBC’s ‘Real Housewives of ISIS’ draws controversyThe Edit: BBC’s ‘Real Housewives of ISIS’ draws controversy

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

WASHINGTON, Jan 5 — The incoming press secretary for President-elect Donald Trump says he does not know what or when his boss will tweet and that he does not get Trump’s tweets ahead of time.

“Once in a while he’ll say ‘I’m going to tweet something’ or ‘hey, what do you think about this?’ but he drives the train on this,” Sean Spicer said during a panel discussion at the University of Chicago yesterday.

Sitting in between two former Obama administration officials, Robert Gibbs, who served as Obama’s first press secretary, and David Axelrod, who served as senior adviser to the president, Spicer defended Trump’s Twitter behavior, saying his boss drives the news.

“You saw the House vote the other day. He sends a single tweet out, saying the idea that the House was not focused on tax reform and healthcare and instead focused on the office of government ethics and immediately, it’s withdrawn,” he said, referring to House Republican efforts to backtrack on its plans to defang an ethics watchdog. — Reuters

US President-elect Donald Trump talks to members of the media at Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, December 21, 2016. — Reuters picUS President-elect Donald Trump talks to members of the media at Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, December 21, 2016. — Reuters pic

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline