Kuala Lumpur 25°C, Thunderstorm

World

Trump defends use of ‘mission accomplished’ phrase for Syria strike

Sunday April 15, 2018
10:56 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

An unexpected Destiny’s Child reunion at CoachellaAn unexpected Destiny’s Child reunion at Coachella

BN: GE14 candidate list seven days before nominationBN: GE14 candidate list seven days before nomination

The Edit: ‘Letting go’ of stress linked with fewer health issuesThe Edit: ‘Letting go’ of stress linked with fewer health issues

Assad: Western strikes were act of aggression against SyriaAssad: Western strikes were act of aggression against Syria

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Donald Trump said he considered the phrase a 'military' term. — Reuters picDonald Trump said he considered the phrase a 'military' term. — Reuters picWASHINGTON, April 15 — US President Donald Trump today defended his use of the phrase “mission accomplished” over the US-led missile strikes on Syrian targets after it was seized on by the media.

The phrase is associated with President George W. Bush, who used it in 2003 during the Iraq war but which dogged him for the rest of his presidency.

“The Syrian raid was so perfectly carried out, with such precision, that the only way the Fake News Media could demean was by my use of the term ‘Mission Accomplished’” Trump said on Twitter.

“I knew they would seize on this but felt it is such a great Military term, it should be brought back. Use often!” he said. — Reuters

Advertisement

Most Viewed

Advertisement

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

Advertisement

MMO Instagram