Trump credits his firmness for potential Korea talks, signals Olympic concession

US President Donald Trump is seen as he delivers a message during the daily briefing hosted by White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders in Washington January 4, 2018. — Reuters picWASHINGTON, Jan 5 — US President Donald Trump yesterday called potential talks between North and South Korea "a good thing" and agreed with South Korea there would be no joint military drills, which North Korea bitterly opposes, during next month's Winter Olympics.

South Korea's Presidential Blue House said Trump told South Korea's President Moon Jae-in in a telephone call he hoped inter-Korean talks would lead to good results and that he would send a high-level delegation, including members of his family, to the Winter Olympics, which will be held in South Korea.

A senior US administration official told Reuters there had been discussion about Trump's daughter Ivanka attending the games in Pyeongchang.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment on this but said Trump and Moon had agreed “to de-conflict the Olympics and our military exercises” to ensure the security of the games and that a “high-level delegation” would attend.

At the same time, the two leaders also “agreed to continue the campaign of maximum pressure against North Korea,” it added.

US Defence Secretary Jim Mattis told reporters the joint drills, which North Korea denounces as a prelude to invasion, would now take place sometime after the Olympics and Paralympics, which run from Feb 9-25 and March 9-18, and called their delay a “practical” matter.

Mattis said it was too early to say if North Korea's offer to talk to South Korea was a genuine olive branch, but said it was clearly the result of international pressure.

In a tweet earlier, Trump, who hurled fresh insults at North Korean leader Kim Jong Un this week, took credit for any dialogue.

“Does anybody really believe that talks and dialogue would be going on between North and South Korea right now if I wasn’t firm, strong and willing to commit our total 'might' against the North," Trump tweeted, adding that "talks are a good thing!”

Washington had earlier responded coolly to Kim's suggestion of inter-Korean talks in a New Year's Day message, with the State Department saying Pyongyang “might be trying to drive a wedge” between Washington and Seoul.

The head of US forces in South Korea warned on Thursday against raising hopes over North Korea's peace overture amid a war of words over North Korea's development of nuclear-tipped missiles capable of hitting the United States.

Trump and North Korea's Kim have exchanged bellicose comments in recent months, raising alarm across the world, with Trump at times dismissing the prospect of a diplomatic solution to a crisis in which both sides have threatened to destroy each other.

In his New Year address, Kim said he was open to dialogue with South Korea and could send a delegation to the Winter Olympics.

Kim also warned he would push ahead with “mass producing” nuclear warheads in defiance of U.N. sanctions and warned that the entire United States was in range of North Korean nuclear missiles and a nuclear button was always on his desk.

'Little Rocket Man'

Trump responded by mocking Kim as “Little Rocket Man” and saying that his nuclear button was bigger and more powerful and worked.

Seoul answered the North Korean talks overture by proposing high-level talks at a border village next week and on Wednesday, the two Koreas reopened a border hotline that had been closed since February 2016.

The senior administration official said that despite Trump's positive words on Thursday, there was concern in the administration that South Korea could go too far in offering concessions to North Korea that could weaken the US pressure campaign.

“I don’t think people view the talks as an unalloyed good, that under all circumstances North and South talking is a good thing,” the official said.

“I think we have seen in the past that sometimes the North exploits these talks, especially when you have a left-of-center president in South Korea whose base is encouraging him to make concessions that we probably would not be comfortable with.”

“So there’s a level of wariness about that.”

The commander of US Forces Korea, General Vincent Brooks, said the overture was a strategy to divide five countries — the United States, South Korea, China, Japan and Russia — to reach its goal of being accepted as a “nuclear capable” nation, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported.

“We must keep our expectations at the appropriate level,” he was quoted as saying in an address to a university in Seoul, he said, adding it was important for the United States and South Korea to maintain an “ironclad and razor-sharp” alliance.

The five countries Brooks mentioned were involved in years of on-again-off-again “six-party talks” with North Korea aimed at resolving the crisis, but eventually North Korea pulled out.

North Korea says its weapons are necessary to counter US aggression. The United States stations 28,500 troops in the South, a legacy of the 1950-53 Korean War.

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Thursday the security crisis posed by North Korea to Japan was the most perilous since World War Two and vowed to bolster defences.

On Tuesday, Nikki Haley, the US ambassador to the United Nations, said Washington would not take any talks between North and South Korea seriously if they did not contribute to denuclearizing North Korea.

She also said Washington was hearing reports that Pyongyang might be preparing to fire another missile and warned of even tougher steps in response if it did so. — Reuters