Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Mostly Cloudy

World

Trump considers expelling some Russian diplomats over poison attack

Monday March 26, 2018
07:15 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

Porn star says she was threatened to keep silent on Trump flingPorn star says she was threatened to keep silent on Trump fling

The Edit: ‘Pacific Rim Uprising’ conquers ‘Black Panther’ at box officeThe Edit: ‘Pacific Rim Uprising’ conquers ‘Black Panther’ at box office

As US-China trade war looms, Asian economies face another challengeAs US-China trade war looms, Asian economies face another challenge

The Edit: The great divide in Hong Kong’s art worldThe Edit: The great divide in Hong Kong’s art world

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

US President Donald Trump waves as he walks from Air Force One upon his return from Palm Beach, Florida, at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, March 25, 2018. — Reuters picUS President Donald Trump waves as he walks from Air Force One upon his return from Palm Beach, Florida, at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, March 25, 2018. — Reuters picWASHINGTON, March 26 — President Donald Trump is considering the expulsion of some Russian diplomats in the United States in solidarity with Britain over the poisoning of a former Russian spy in England, a source familiar with the situation said yesterday.

The move may be contingent on how European capitals respond to the nerve agent attack, the source said.

An announcement of the US decision could be made as early as Monday, the source said.

European Union member states agreed on Friday to take additional punitive measures against Russia for the nerve-agent attack on the former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia, who have been critical in hospital since they were found unconscious on March 4 on a bench in the city of Salisbury.

White House spokesman Raj Shah said the United States is considering how to respond but would not provide details.

“The United States stands firmly with the United Kingdom in condemning Russia’s outrageous action. The President is always considering options to hold Russia accountable in response to its malign activities. We have no announcements at this time,” he said.

Moscow has denied responsibility for the attack and has retaliated against Britain’s move to expel 23 Russians by ordering out the same number of Britons.

The United States joined with Britain in blaming Russia for the attack.

Trump has sought to improve ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin, and last week in a phone call with Putin congratulated him his disputed re-election victory. — Reuters

Most Viewed

Advertisement

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

Advertisement

MMO Instagram