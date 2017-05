Trump congratulates Macron for ‘big win’ in French election (VIDEO)

Monday May 8, 2017 04:07 AM GMT+8

WASHINGTON, May 8 — US President Donald Trump congratulated Emmanuel Macron on his victory in France’s presidential election yesterday.

“Congratulations to Emmanuel Macron on his big win today as the next President of France,” Trump tweeted.

“I look very much forward to working with him!” — AFP

Patrons of Bar Tabac watch French President-elect Emmanuel Macron deliver a speech while they eat in New York, May 7, 2017. — Reuters pic