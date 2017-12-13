Trump congratulates Democrat for Alabama US Senate victory in tweet

WASHINGTON, Dec 13 — US President Donald Trump congratulated Democrat Doug Jones today for winning a bitter US Senate race in Alabama against the Republican candidate the president backed.
In a tweet, Trump congratulated Doug Jones, a former US attorney, who beat Republican Roy Moore, a former Alabama Supreme Court chief justice, who was dogged by allegations of sexual misconduct against teenagers.
“The Republicans will have another shot at this seat in a very short period of time. It never ends!” Trump tweeted. — AFP