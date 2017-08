Trump condemns ‘terror attack’ in Barcelona, says US ready to help

People help an injured woman lying on the ground after a van crashed into pedestrians near the Las Ramblas avenue in central Barcelona, Spain August 17, 2017. — Reuters picWASHINGTON, Aug 18 — President Donald Trump yesterday said the United States stood ready to help Spanish authorities after what he called a “terror attack” in Barcelona.

“The United States condemns the terror attack in Barcelona, Spain, and will do whatever is necessary to help,” Trump said on Twitter.

“Be tough & strong, we love you!” — Reuters