Kuala Lumpur 27°C, Mostly Cloudy

World

Trump condemnation of Charlottesville violence includes ‘white supremacists’, says White House

Sunday August 13, 2017
11:31 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Livestream to unite Van Gogh’s ‘Sunflowers’ paintingsThe Edit: Livestream to unite Van Gogh’s ‘Sunflowers’ paintings

Penang exco Phee fails to challenge five-day remand in KedahPenang exco Phee fails to challenge five-day remand in Kedah

Iran beefing up its defence in response to US sanctionIran beefing up its defence in response to US sanction

PAS deputy president says doesn’t fully agree with 1MDBPAS deputy president says doesn’t fully agree with 1MDB

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

US President Donald Trump winces while delivering remarks on the protests in Charlottesville, Virginia, from his golf estate in Bedminster, New Jersey August 12, 2017. — Reuters pic US President Donald Trump winces while delivering remarks on the protests in Charlottesville, Virginia, from his golf estate in Bedminster, New Jersey August 12, 2017. — Reuters pic BEDMINSTER, Aug 13 — US President Donald Trump’s condemnation of bigotry and hatred at a “Unite the Right” rally in Virginia that turned violent included white supremacists, the Ku Klux Klan and neo-Nazis, the White House insisted today.

“The president said very strongly in his statement yesterday that he condemns all forms of violence, bigotry and hatred. Of course that includes white supremacists, KKK, neo-Nazi and all extremist groups,” a spokesperson said.

“He called for national unity and bringing all Americans together.”

A young woman was killed and 19 people were injured yesteray when a car plowed into a crowd in Charlottesville, Virginia after the rally, which had ignited bloody clashes between white supremacists and counter-protesters.

Trump has come under mounting fire, even from members of his own party, for blaming the violence on hatred and bigotry “on many sides,” and not explicitly condemning the white extremist groups at the rally.

The president has long had a following among white supremacist groups attracted to his nationalist rhetoric on immigration and other hot-button issues. — AFP

More Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline