Trump claims he has ‘great heart’ for immigrant ‘Dreamers’

Supporters of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals programme hold signs during a rally outside the Edward R. Roybal Federal Building in Los Angeles, California, September 5, 2017. — Reuters picWASHINGTON, Sept 6 — US President Donald Trump said yesterday he has “great heart” for illegal immigrants brought to the United States as children and he wants Congress to produce a legislative solution for them.

“I have a great heart for the folks we’re talking about, a great love for them,” Trump said after his administration announced earlier yesterday it was phasing out a programme that protects the so-called Dreamers from deportation.

“I can tell you in speaking to members of Congress they want to be able to do something and do it right and really we have no choice,” Trump told reporters. — Reuters