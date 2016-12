Trump calls remarks on video by Berlin attacker ‘a purely religious threat’

A German police officer guards a truck at a Berlin Christmas market following an accident with the truck on Breitscheidplatz square near the fashionable Kurfuerstendamm avenue in the west of Berlin, December 19, 2016 — Reuters picWASHINGTON, Dec 24 ― US President-elect Donald Trump, referring to a video in which a Tunisian man suspected in a Berlin truck attack vowed to “slaughter you pigs,” said yesterday it was “a purely religious threat, which turned into reality.”

“Such hatred! When will the US, and all countries, fight back?” Trump tweeted. ― Reuters