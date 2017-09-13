Kuala Lumpur 31°C, Mostly Cloudy

Trump becomes a grandfather again

Wednesday September 13, 2017
US President Donald Trump talks to the media about Hurricane Irma next to first lady Melania Trump on the South Lawn the White House upon their return to Washington from Camp David, September 11, 2017. — Reuters picUS President Donald Trump talks to the media about Hurricane Irma next to first lady Melania Trump on the South Lawn the White House upon their return to Washington from Camp David, September 11, 2017. — Reuters picWASHINGTON, Sept 13 — US President Donald Trump became a grandfather for the ninth time yesterday. 

His son, Eric Trump, announced the news on Twitter: “@LaraLeaTrump and I are excited to announce the birth of our son, Eric ‘Luke’ Trump at 8:50 this morning.”

The 71-year-old US president is the father of five children from three marriages.

His daughter Ivanka has three children and Donald Trump Jr has five children.

Donald Trump Jr issued congratulations on Twitter, and joked about “older brother revenge” for Eric buying his kids a drum set. — AFP

