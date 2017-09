Trump approves emergency federal aid for Florida (VIDEO)

WASHINGTON, Sept 11 — US President Donald Trump approved Florida’s request for emergency federal aid yesterday to help with the recovery from destructive Hurricane Irma.

The federal funding includes “grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster”, the White House said. — AFP

US President Donald Trump talks to the media about Hurricane Irma next to first lady Melania Trump on the South Lawn the White House upon their return to Washington from Camp David, September 11, 2017. — Reuters pic